ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Acquired by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. boosted its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 153.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 78.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,413.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,493.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,227.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1,019.64. The stock has a market cap of $555.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.89.

ASML Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $3.1771 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered ASML to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,475.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

