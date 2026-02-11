Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR Shares Acquired by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth $147,994,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 188.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,597,000 after acquiring an additional 596,409 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.2% in the second quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,223,000 after acquiring an additional 585,683 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at about $37,592,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 461,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,009,000 after purchasing an additional 265,428 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $124.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $134.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.77.

BLDR opened at $128.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.93. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.35 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company’s core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

