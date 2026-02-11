Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,000. Apple comprises 0.8% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in Apple by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,544,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $134,554,000 after acquiring an additional 69,207 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 50,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $273.68 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $288.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.03.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. Apple’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank set a $330.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.