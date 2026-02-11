Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Stock Position Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,649,677 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 6.1% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $854,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. IRON Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $9,941,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 94,120 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 14.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 18,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $413.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $465.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.72. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $81.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Robert W. Baird set a $540.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $640.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $586.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.95.

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.72, for a total transaction of $1,364,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,703,959.04. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.52, for a total transaction of $6,266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 129,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,577,620.48. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

