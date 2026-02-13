171,778 Shares in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 171,778 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 183.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 2,989.5% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BBVA. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Research raised Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

BBVA opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $134.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.80. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 28.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) is a Spanish multinational financial services group headquartered in Bilbao, Spain. The bank traces its roots to several historic regional banks and was formed through a series of mergers that consolidated its position as one of Spain’s largest banking groups. BBVA operates as a universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

BBVA’s core businesses include retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, private banking and wealth management, asset management, and insurance.

