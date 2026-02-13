Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 277.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,585 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $16,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 77.8% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 675.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BIL opened at $91.47 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.26 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.56.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

