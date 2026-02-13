Freemont Management S.A. Trims Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

Freemont Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 88.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter worth about $499,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,099,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,830,000 after buying an additional 35,444 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,784,000 after buying an additional 122,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 22,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $3,605,774.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 297,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,290,575.90. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 8,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $1,424,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,842,690.90. The trade was a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $227.00 price target on Vistra in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Vistra from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vistra from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.53.

Shares of VST opened at $163.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $219.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.34.

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

