Freemont Management S.A. Sells 4,000 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Freemont Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 88.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 7.0% during the second quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPOT stock opened at $445.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $535.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.39. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $405.00 and a 12 month high of $785.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Phillip Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $706.42.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Spotify reported stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS, with management highlighting record revenue and accelerating margin expansion; this is the catalyst for recent upside in the stock. Spotify Q4 2025 Earnings Highlights

Q4 results beat expectations — Spotify reported stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS, with management highlighting record revenue and accelerating margin expansion; this is the catalyst for recent upside in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Record monthly listeners and subscriber growth: management said monthly listeners reached ~751 million, signaling user engagement momentum that supports long-term monetization. Record Monthly Listeners

Record monthly listeners and subscriber growth: management said monthly listeners reached ~751 million, signaling user engagement momentum that supports long-term monetization. Positive Sentiment: Management is emphasizing AI and product focus as a growth driver — CEO/co‑CEO commentary highlights tighter execution and an AI roadmap intended to improve recommendations, ad targeting and creator tools. That narrative supports optimism about future monetization. CEO Message on Future

Management is emphasizing AI and product focus as a growth driver — CEO/co‑CEO commentary highlights tighter execution and an AI roadmap intended to improve recommendations, ad targeting and creator tools. That narrative supports optimism about future monetization. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness from Barclays — Barclays raised its price target to $650 and kept an overweight stance, providing buy-side support amid mixed broker notes. Barclays PT Raise

Analyst bullishness from Barclays — Barclays raised its price target to $650 and kept an overweight stance, providing buy-side support amid mixed broker notes. Neutral Sentiment: Some price-target adjustments remain constructive: Guggenheim trimmed its target (from $750 to $720) but retained a buy view; KeyCorp also lowered its target to $720 — these keep upside in place but moderate expectations. Guggenheim / KeyCorp Updates

Some price-target adjustments remain constructive: Guggenheim trimmed its target (from $750 to $720) but retained a buy view; KeyCorp also lowered its target to $720 — these keep upside in place but moderate expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Artist/engagement stories (e.g., major streaming surge for legacy act “The Grimm”) illustrate platform engagement wins but are peripheral to near-term stock moves. The Grimm Streaming Surge

Artist/engagement stories (e.g., major streaming surge for legacy act “The Grimm”) illustrate platform engagement wins but are peripheral to near-term stock moves. Negative Sentiment: Pivotal Research downgraded SPOT from Buy to Hold with a $420 target, which undercuts sentiment and increases short-term selling pressure. Pivotal Downgrade

Pivotal Research downgraded SPOT from Buy to Hold with a $420 target, which undercuts sentiment and increases short-term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Critical research and downgrade notes (Seeking Alpha piece) warn of structural deceleration risks — these narratives can amplify profit-taking after the post-earnings run. Downgrade On Structural Deceleration

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

