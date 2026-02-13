Cibc World Market Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 249,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 526,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,094,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Danaher by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 25,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 20.4% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $746,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,593. The trade was a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Danaher from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $251.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.86.

Danaher Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $214.92 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $242.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $151.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.40.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

