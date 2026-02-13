Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 16,019 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,019 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $17,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 46,488.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 173,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 172,937 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth $1,612,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 421,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,389,000 after acquiring an additional 129,500 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,109,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Q4 results beat expectations — BTI reported strong quarterly results (EPS and revenue) and management highlighted ongoing growth in vapor and smokeless products, supporting profit momentum.

Analyst upgrade — A Seeking Alpha piece upgraded BTI to a buy, citing stronger‑than‑expected FY2025, renewed growth in the New Category (vape/smokeless) and improving margins from operational efficiencies. That upgrade can boost investor sentiment.

Share buyback increased — Management announced an additional £1.3bn buyback for 2026, supporting returns and reducing float, a clear shareholder‑friendly move.

Operating profit and pretax profit strength — Adjusted operating profit rose and pretax profits jumped as modern product penetration rose, underpinning free cash flow and deleveraging prospects.

New Category outlook — Management guided New Category revenue to low double‑digit growth in FY2026 (helped by US/Vuse recovery), a key growth driver but execution risk remains.

Presentation & call materials available — Slide deck and earnings call transcript were published for deeper review by investors.

Revenue guidance missed consensus — BTI set FY2026 revenue guidance at $35.1bn (vs. ~$36.0bn street estimate) while issuing a fixed EPS guide of 4.920, which tempers the upside and explains some investor caution.

Several equities analysts have commented on BTI shares. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $60.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $63.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.84.

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $125.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter. British American Tobacco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.920-4.920 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that British American Tobacco p.l.c. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.

BAT’s core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.

