151,332 Shares in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc $SMFG Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 151,332 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 31,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SMFG opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 13.81%.The company had revenue of $17.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMFG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc (SMFG) is a Tokyo-based financial holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through a network of domestic and international subsidiaries. Established in 2002 as a holding company for the Sumitomo Mitsui banking operations, SMFG’s core banking business is conducted primarily through its main operating bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), alongside other affiliates covering trust banking, securities, leasing and consumer finance.

The group’s product and service mix spans corporate and commercial banking, retail deposit and loan services, trade and project finance, cash management, syndicated lending, foreign exchange and treasury services, and capital markets and investment banking activities through its securities arm.

