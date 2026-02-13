Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Sold by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,756,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,713,446,000 after buying an additional 339,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,821,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,579,259,000 after acquiring an additional 49,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,007,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,271,235,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,458,362,000 after purchasing an additional 152,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 57.2% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,425,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $917,009,000 after purchasing an additional 882,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PWR. Mizuho set a $415.00 target price on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Argus set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Mkm set a $500.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Quanta Services from $517.00 to $506.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.00.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.5%

PWR opened at $516.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $455.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.47, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $543.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

