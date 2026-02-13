Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 27,297 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,297 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Adtalem Global Education worth $19,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 605,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,940,000 after purchasing an additional 494,058 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 124.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 699,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,350,000 after buying an additional 387,330 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,699,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1,755.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 237,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,154,000 after buying an additional 224,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 96.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 428,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,254,000 after acquiring an additional 210,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $92.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.96. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.26 and a 52 week high of $156.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $503.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.72 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 13.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.800-8.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Adtalem Global Education from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adtalem Global Education has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) is a leading provider of postsecondary education and professional development solutions. Through a network of brands and institutions, the company delivers degree programs and continuing education in high-demand fields such as healthcare, business, technology and the sciences. Adtalem’s offerings span campus-based and online formats, catering to diverse learner needs and career stages.

The company’s portfolio includes Chamberlain University, which specializes in nursing and healthcare; Carrington College, offering career-focused programs in allied health, business and trades; Walden University, a fully online institution for graduate and undergraduate degrees; and a suite of medical and veterinary schools, including Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, both located in the Caribbean.

