Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,789,872 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,225,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789,872 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $112,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth $2,925,000. Tlwm lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 233,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,403,000 after purchasing an additional 41,692 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIL opened at $91.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.47 and its 200-day moving average is $91.56. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.26 and a 52-week high of $91.78.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

