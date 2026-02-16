Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Purchased by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,102 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.6% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 12.5% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 456,621 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $116,269,000 after purchasing an additional 50,558 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,252 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,837,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the period. QTR Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 33,283 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 51,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,564 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

Apple Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of AAPL opened at $255.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.14. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong iPhone momentum and quarter results — iPhone 17 sales and overall revenue remained robust, supporting fundamentals and cushioning the pullback. Zacks: Strong iPhone Sales

Strong iPhone momentum and quarter results — iPhone 17 sales and overall revenue remained robust, supporting fundamentals and cushioning the pullback. Positive Sentiment: Legal victory removes a potential multi‑hundred‑million dollar liability — a U.S. jury rejected Optis Wireless’ 4G patent claims, reducing near-term litigation risk. Benzinga: Optis Verdict

Legal victory removes a potential multi‑hundred‑million dollar liability — a U.S. jury rejected Optis Wireless’ 4G patent claims, reducing near-term litigation risk. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Sanford C. Bernstein raised its price target, reflecting confidence in Apple’s growth trajectory and giving investors a bullish reference point. Bernstein PT Raise

Analyst support — Sanford C. Bernstein raised its price target, reflecting confidence in Apple’s growth trajectory and giving investors a bullish reference point. Neutral Sentiment: Content and services moves — Apple acquired full rights to the hit show “Severance” and added YouTube to Vision Pro, which are strategically positive for services but unlikely to move near‑term earnings materially. TechCrunch: Severance Deal

Content and services moves — Apple acquired full rights to the hit show “Severance” and added YouTube to Vision Pro, which are strategically positive for services but unlikely to move near‑term earnings materially. Neutral Sentiment: Major shareholder cash flow note — Berkshire Hathaway received a large Apple dividend, underscoring Apple’s cash returns but also spotlighting Berkshire’s large position dynamics. Finbold: Berkshire Dividend

Major shareholder cash flow note — Berkshire Hathaway received a large Apple dividend, underscoring Apple’s cash returns but also spotlighting Berkshire’s large position dynamics. Negative Sentiment: Siri AI upgrade delays and testing problems — reports that the Siri overhaul is running into accuracy and speed problems forced Apple to push features back, directly hitting the AI narrative investors were pricing in. CNBC: Siri Delay / Market Reaction

Siri AI upgrade delays and testing problems — reports that the Siri overhaul is running into accuracy and speed problems forced Apple to push features back, directly hitting the AI narrative investors were pricing in. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk from FTC letter over Apple News — the FTC chair urged review of Apple News curation amid accusations of political bias, adding regulatory/legal uncertainty and headline risk. NYT: FTC Letter

Regulatory risk from FTC letter over Apple News — the FTC chair urged review of Apple News curation amid accusations of political bias, adding regulatory/legal uncertainty and headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Fund flow and institutional trimming amid sector pressure — several funds reduced Apple exposure and broader “Magnificent Seven” weakness amplified the selloff, raising short‑term downside pressure. Barron’s: Institutional Moves

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

