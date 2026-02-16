Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $11.17 Million Stake in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,563 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.0% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.72, for a total transaction of $1,364,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,782 shares in the company, valued at $26,703,959.04. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 12,750 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.52, for a total value of $6,266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 129,349 shares in the company, valued at $63,577,620.48. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $401.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $460.74 and a 200 day moving average of $492.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $81.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (down previously from $650.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Microsoft from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $625.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.95.

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

