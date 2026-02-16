Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $14.50 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 262,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,420 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 176,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after buying an additional 21,383 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 644,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,662,000 after purchasing an additional 64,828 shares during the period. Destiny Capital Corp CO boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 357,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after acquiring an additional 24,508 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,519,000 after purchasing an additional 509,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 146,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $58.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

