Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,718 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDS. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 53.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4,300.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 178.0% during the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:FDS opened at $205.69 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.58 and a 1-year high of $474.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.90 and a 200 day moving average of $300.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $607.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.69 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

FactSet Research Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $372.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $282.00 to $253.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $308.83.

Read Our Latest Report on FDS

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.25, for a total transaction of $761,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $307,211.25. The trade was a 71.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.70, for a total transaction of $760,540.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,920.30. The trade was a 74.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company’s core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.