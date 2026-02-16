Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,822,869 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the January 15th total of 7,830,645 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,696,649 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,696,649 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $11.80 to $12.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 33,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $371,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in Liberty Global by 14.0% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,212,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,001 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 21,237,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,384,000 after acquiring an additional 719,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,954,000. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,054,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 685,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 373,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc operates as a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering a wide array of broadband internet, digital cable television, fixed-line telephony and mobile services. Through its extensive fiber and hybrid-fiber coaxial networks, the company delivers high-speed internet connectivity, video on demand and interactive television platforms to residential and business customers. Its service portfolio includes digital voice, managed Wi-Fi solutions, home security and converged connectivity bundles designed to meet evolving consumer and enterprise demands.

The company’s footprint spans key European markets, including the United Kingdom and Ireland under the Virgin Media brand, the Netherlands through Ziggo, Belgium via Telenet, and operations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Poland and Luxembourg.

