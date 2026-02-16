Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd Makes New $3.54 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,000. Amazon.com accounts for 1.6% of Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.4%

Amazon.com stock opened at $198.79 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37.

More Amazon.com News

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down previously from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at $479,070,771.40. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,377 shares of company stock worth $9,236,277. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.