denkapparat Operations GmbH Acquires 5,730 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

denkapparat Operations GmbH lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 301.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings in Clorox were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Clorox by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 6.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 4.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Clorox from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore cut their target price on Clorox from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $118.07.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $125.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.59. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $96.66 and a 1-year high of $159.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.55.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). Clorox had a return on equity of 383.01% and a net margin of 11.17%.The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.13 per share, for a total transaction of $416,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,690. The trade was a 44.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company’s flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox’s diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

Further Reading

