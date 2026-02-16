Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,215 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock opened at $103.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $109.63.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.