denkapparat Operations GmbH Invests $652,000 in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IONS

denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,400 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,755,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,790,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 304.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,678,000 after buying an additional 355,981 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 862,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,431,000 after buying an additional 343,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.95.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $80.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.69 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $86.74.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 85,089 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $7,056,430.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 80,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,658,698.49. The trade was a 51.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph H. Wender sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $2,262,960.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,348.70. The trade was a 43.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 481,356 shares of company stock valued at $38,987,621 over the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies designed to modulate gene expression. The company’s proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology enables the selective binding of short synthetic strands of nucleic acids to messenger RNA (mRNA), thereby inhibiting or altering the production of disease-causing proteins. Ionis’ pipeline spans a range of therapeutic areas, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Since its founding in 1989 by Dr.

