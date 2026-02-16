denkapparat Operations GmbH Makes New $643,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. $C

denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $110.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $125.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

