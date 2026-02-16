Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Insider Sells $2,524,610.64 in Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Schwar sold 6,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.36, for a total transaction of $2,524,610.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,254.40. This represents a 41.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $408.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $293.43 and a 12-month high of $435.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,027,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 632.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 335,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,174,000 after buying an additional 201,485 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSL

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company’s operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.