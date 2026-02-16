Dynavax Technologies Corporation $DVAX Stock Position Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 71,315 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Dynavax Technologies worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at $127,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $15.73.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 114,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $1,782,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 63,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,700.16. This represents a 64.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVAX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Dynavax Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair cut Dynavax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel vaccines and immunotherapies. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company specializes in leveraging its proprietary Toll-like receptor (TLR) agonist platform to enhance immune responses. Its lead product, HEPLISAV-B, is a two-dose hepatitis B vaccine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that incorporates the CpG 1018 adjuvant to stimulate a rapid and robust antibody response in adults.

Founded in 1993, Dynavax has built a pipeline that extends beyond hepatitis B to include candidates targeting seasonal influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and emerging infectious diseases.

