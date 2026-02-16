Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $1.66 Billion Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,894,297 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 28,117 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 5.5% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,659,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citic Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.20.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $3,514,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 93,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,352,503.20. This trade represents a 17.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $182.85 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

