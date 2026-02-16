Insider Selling: Ventas (NYSE:VTR) EVP Sells $3,020,220.00 in Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) EVP Carey Roberts sold 35,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,020,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 72,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,184,175. The trade was a 32.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ventas stock opened at $85.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $87.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average of $73.91.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of ($1,229.71) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on VTR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ventas from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Ventas from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,557.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

