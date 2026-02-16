Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $810,000 in Amerant Bancorp Inc. $AMTB

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.10% of Amerant Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 93.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 153.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the third quarter worth $459,000. 42.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director Odilon Almeida bought 4,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $101,087.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $111,582.84. This represents a 963.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $22.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 1.02. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

Amerant Bancorp Profile

Amerant Bancorp is the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, a full‐service community bank headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. Through its banking subsidiary, Amerant Bank, the company offers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking solutions designed to serve both individual customers and small‐ to medium‐sized businesses. Its core activities include deposit gathering, lending, and cash management services.

The firm’s product lineup encompasses traditional checking and savings accounts, mortgage and commercial real estate loans, construction financing, and equipment lending.

Further Reading

