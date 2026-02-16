Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $922,000 in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF $HYGH

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.21% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 33,154 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

HYGH opened at $86.20 on Monday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.23 and a 52 week high of $87.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.30. The firm has a market cap of $448.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.28.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk. HYGH was launched on May 27, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.