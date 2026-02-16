Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,518 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 77.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of MGK stock opened at $384.69 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.65 and a fifty-two week high of $426.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.72.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

