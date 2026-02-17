Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Invests $606,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,389,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,380,652,000 after purchasing an additional 162,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,317,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,549,973,000 after buying an additional 506,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,687,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,770,448,000 after buying an additional 633,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,803,377,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,326,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,506,448,000 after buying an additional 375,207 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 8,169 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.03, for a total value of $2,271,227.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 18,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,381.39. The trade was a 30.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $991,562.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 123,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,288,403.30. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 53,544 shares of company stock worth $15,320,417 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $337.10 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.77. The stock has a market cap of $164.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 20.58%.Analog Devices’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $303.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.87.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

