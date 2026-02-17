Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 7,762 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $25,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,099,644,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,971.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189,111 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 21.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,895 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,504,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,560 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

PG opened at $160.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $372.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

In related news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 319,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,884,093.25. This represents a 33.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $2,056,296.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,158.09. This represents a 50.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 326,091 shares of company stock valued at $51,795,360. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

