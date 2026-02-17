Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $12.28 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,011,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,503,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $130.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.59. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $133.52.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

