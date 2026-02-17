Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $42.64 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $42,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 5.6% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the second quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 1,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $518.43 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The company has a market capitalization of $465.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $553.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $562.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.07%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Compass Point upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $620.00 to $735.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $739.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial set a $611.00 price target on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $656.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.27.

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

