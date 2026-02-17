Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,382 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,718 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.1% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $67,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 63.9% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 184,510 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $170,788,000 after acquiring an additional 71,968 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 177,247 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $164,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Javier Polit sold 558 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.89, for a total value of $481,492.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,792,849.10. This trade represents a 5.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.00, for a total value of $1,408,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 44,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,101,943. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,915 shares of company stock worth $6,317,097. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Roth Mkm restated a “sell” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Northcoast Research set a $1,100.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,025.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. HSBC reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,060.00 to $1,045.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,009.00.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $1,018.48 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a twelve month low of $844.06 and a twelve month high of $1,077.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $925.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $933.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 2.96%.The firm had revenue of $67.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Costco Wholesale News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Featured Stories

