Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $51.19 Million Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,011 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,175 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $51,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $4,275,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2,062.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,227,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,595,072,000 after buying an additional 8,800,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,518,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,839,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,932,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 21,239.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $378,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $160.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.52 and a 200-day moving average of $230.25. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $460.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This represents a 50.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Oracle from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.43.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

