Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,547 Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $5,858,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. The trade was a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $14,495,738.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,601,048.05. This trade represents a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 326,091 shares of company stock valued at $51,795,360 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $160.11 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $179.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.47. The company has a market cap of $372.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

