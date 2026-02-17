iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,335 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $130.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.59. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $133.52.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

