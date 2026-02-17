Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,109 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,223,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,843,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

More Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $601.92 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $617.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $604.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.