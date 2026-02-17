Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,109 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,223,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,843,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish retail/analyst narrative: Multiple Fool pieces argue QQQ remains a good long-term buy given a decade of strong returns and continued passive inflows, which can support further ETF demand and price strength. Think It’s Too Late to Buy Invesco QQQ Trust? Here’s the 1 Reason Why There’s Still Time.
- Positive Sentiment: Recent performance update: A TipRanks daily note flagged a small intraday gain for QQQ, consistent with Nasdaq strength and helping to attract short-term flows. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 2-16-2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data anomaly: February short-interest reporting shows 0 shares and a 0.0 days ratio (an apparent data error), so there’s no clear short pressure signal to explain moves. (MarketBeat entry)
- Neutral Sentiment: Market roundup updates such as the 1‑Minute Market Report provide context rather than new catalysts—useful for positioning but not price-moving by themselves. The 1-Minute Market Report, February 15, 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Rotation away from mega-cap/tech: Several Seeking Alpha pieces highlight an emerging value rotation and pressure on mega-cap tech (the largest weights in QQQ), which could cap QQQ upside if momentum continues to shift. Software Is Finally Cracking – And The Great Rotation Is Picking Up Speed
- Negative Sentiment: Mega-cap underperformance: A Seeking Alpha note flags declines among the “Mega Cap 8,” which historically drag QQQ during bouts of profit-taking or sector rotation. Mega Cap 8 Declining As Top Performers Emerge In Major Value Rotation
- Negative Sentiment: Liquidity and macro risk: Commentary about a potential ~$80B liquidity shift this week raises short-term volatility risk for risk-on ETFs like QQQ if liquidity withdraws. An $80 Billion Liquidity Storm May Be About To Hit Stocks This Week
- Negative Sentiment: Idiosyncratic tech headlines: Smaller tech/quant names (e.g., IonQ) seeing short-seller/legal headlines can add to sentiment volatility in the Nasdaq complex, which can weigh on QQQ in risk-off episodes. IonQ Stock Falls 2.5% This Week on Short-Seller Report and Legal Probe Converge
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
