Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,574 The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Centerpoint Advisory Group lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 1,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 3,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Home Depot from $353.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.23.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $391.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $389.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The business had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.71%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,069.92. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

