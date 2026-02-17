Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 10,925 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,925 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $52,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $4,052,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 213.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 21,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $206.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.06. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $208.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

