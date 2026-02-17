iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Stake Reduced by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,016,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,293 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $101,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $100.99 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.15 and a one year high of $101.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.