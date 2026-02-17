Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 37,682 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 644,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,682 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 1.4% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $83,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,252,260,000. Amundi lifted its position in Fiserv by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,781,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,148,000 after acquiring an additional 807,916 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,506,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,486,000 after purchasing an additional 39,036 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,921,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,128,000 after purchasing an additional 109,427 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 34.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,641,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,478,000 after purchasing an additional 680,743 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 17,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,111.73. The trade was a 228.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman purchased 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,201.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 61,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,599.15. This trade represents a 14.80% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.97.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.39. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

