Fifth Third Bancorp Has $50.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 245,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $50,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,385.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock opened at $220.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.27. The company has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $223.05.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.