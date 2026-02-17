Colrain Capital LLC Has $16.56 Million Stake in Vistra Corp. $VST

Colrain Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,935 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for approximately 9.4% of Colrain Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $16,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VST shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Vistra from $231.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vistra from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.53.

NYSE:VST opened at $171.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.63. The firm has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $90.51 and a fifty-two week high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 8,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $1,424,763.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 79,854 shares in the company, valued at $13,842,690.90. The trade was a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James A. Burke sold 22,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $3,605,774.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,998 shares in the company, valued at $48,290,575.90. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

