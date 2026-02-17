Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,333 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,440 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $31,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $35,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $470.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $366.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Adobe from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.16.

Adobe Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $263.97 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.10 and a 52-week high of $464.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. Adobe's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

