Denali Advisors LLC Sells 3,277 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,548 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $1,604,002,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,409,320,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,564,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,483,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700,349 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,704.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439,598 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 417.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,015 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $354.91 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $376.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.28. The stock has a market cap of $281.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 27.78%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total transaction of $952,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 84,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,095,782.24. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $155,617.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,653.89. This represents a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 8,609 shares of company stock worth $2,044,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. KGI Securities raised Applied Materials to an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $430.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $315.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.03.

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials’ offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

