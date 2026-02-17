Colrain Capital LLC Purchases 27,863 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Colrain Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 27,863 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 5.6% of Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,399,131 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,305,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,788,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,055,237,000 after buying an additional 800,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,635,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,966,083,000 after buying an additional 675,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,532,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,623,270,000 after buying an additional 3,118,626 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,358,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

NYSE:CVS opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.45. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.35 and a 1-year high of $85.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $105.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.44%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.75%.

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

