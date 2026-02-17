iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 77.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,445 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $155,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.6% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $684.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $752.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $690.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $673.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $700.97.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.